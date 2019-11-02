NJPW ‘Power Struggle’ Card, How To Watch, Start Time

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for tomorrow’s Power Struggle event.

Power Struggle takes place in Osaka, Japan at the Osaka Prefectural Gymnasium. The show will stream live on NJPW World and will also be available on demand following its conclusion. The NJPW World streaming service is available for about $9.20 U.S. per month. The live show will begin at 1:00 a.m. Eastern.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The card for Power Struggle is as follows:

IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Jay White (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

Jay White (c) vs. Hirooki Goto IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship Match

Will Ospreay (c) vs. BUSHI

Will Ospreay (c) vs. BUSHI NEVER Openweight Championship Match

KENTA (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

KENTA (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii Super Junior Tag League Finals Match

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. SHO and YOH

El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. SHO and YOH Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Kota Ibushi and Hiroshi Tanahashi

EVIL, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi vs. Lance Archer, Minoru Suzuki, and Zack Sabre Jr.

Robbie Eagles and Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo and Taiji Ishimori

Jushin Thunder Liger, Tiger Mask, Ryusuke Taguchi and Yuya Uemura vs. Volador Jr., Titan, TJP, and Clark Connors

If you haven’t been paying attention to New Japan Pro Wrestling, Will Ospreay has arguably been the best wrestler in the world over the course of 2019. His matches are always worth checking out, and the rest of the card top to bottom is strong.

Jushin Liger continues his farewell tour by taking part in an eight-man tag team match, and a tag team match involving Kazuchika Okada, YOSHI-HASHI, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi sounds like it could compete for match of the night, as could the Ishii vs. KENTA (formerly Hideo Itami of WWE) bout.