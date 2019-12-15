Marty Scurll Makes Surprise Appearance at NWA Into The Fire

Fans got quite a show on tonight’s NWA pay-per-view Into The Fire, capped off with an epic match between Nick Aldis and James Storm that delivered on the hype. That said, NWA had one more surprise up their sleeves tonight, capping off the big show with an appearance from none other than The Villain himself Marty Scurll. Scurll shocked both the people in the arena and Aldis and Storm, and we can’t wait to see what his next move is.

Scurll locked horns with Aldis previously at the NWA Crockett Cup, where the two had a fantastic match that left Scurll a little bloody and unfortunately ended with him tapping to Aldis. At the time the two were very complimentary of each other, but it seems that time is at an end.

You can find the full card for NWA Into The Fire below.

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match – Nick Aldis vs. James Storm – 2 Out Of 3 Falls

NWA Tag Team Title Match – RNR Express (Robert Gibson and Ricky Morton) vs The Wildcards (Thomas Latimer and Royce Issacs)

NWA National Title Match – Colt Cabana vs Ricky Starks vs Aron Stevens – Triple Threat

Thunder Rosa vs Tasha Steelz

Melin and Marti Belle vs Ashley Vox and Allysin Kay

Question Mark vs Trevor Murdoch

Eli Drake vs Ken Anderson

NWA Into The Fire is available on FITE TV.

What did you think of Scurll showing up on NWA Into The Fire? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things wrestling!