NXT’s Main Event Devolves Into Chaos with Finn Balor and Adam Cole

Things kicked off in a big way tonight on NXT with the invasion by AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows, and they quickly make their presence felt by taking out the Undisputed ERA. NXT’s home team wasn’t about to take that lying down though, and Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle, and Keith Lee all answered the call to defend their home turf. That resulted in a big-time match to close out the show, and it was as entertaining as you’d expect. There could only be one winner though, and that ended up being, well, no one, thanks to Finn Balor and Adam Cole.

Balor ended up walking down the ramp and taking out some of NXT’s home team while Styles watched from the ring. Unfortunately, the celebration didn’t last, as Adam Cole snuck into the ring and laid out Styles, and the referee was already out of commission thanks to running into Keith Lee, so this match pretty much ended up a draw.

Cole and Balor closed out the show, staring at each other and readying for whatever was to come next.

Here’s the full rundown of tonight’s card below.

Shayna Baszler defeats Dakota Kai

Pete Dunne defeats Damian Priest

“NXT has certainly made its presence felt over the past week with wild takeovers of Raw and SmackDown. With Triple H rousing the troops, the black-and-gold army has stood tall. But as Survivor Series and the battle for brand supremacy draws near, will NXT face any retaliation for its actions? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

NXT airs every Wednesday on USA Network