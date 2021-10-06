NXT: All the Matches Confirmed for Next Week (Oct 12)

Tonight’s NXT moved several storylines forward and set up some big matches for not just Halloween Havoc but also next week’s episode. Three different matches were announced for next week’s NXT 2.0, including a Tag Team match, a match that would add another competitor to Tommaso Ciampa vs Bron Breakker, and a match for the North American Championship, so there’s something for everyone. We also got another step towards a throwdown for the NXT Women’s Championship, which is likely to take place at Halloween Havoc as well, though they might meet up before then too.

First up is a match that features a team-up between hesitant allies Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly, and they will face frequent enemies Pete Dunne and Ridge Holland. Holland recently got drafted to SmackDown, but he’s got a few more matches in NXT before he officially moves to the blue brand.

Speaking of moving to the blue brand, Hit Row will also be heading to SmackDown in a few weeks, but before they do Santos Escobar wants another shot at Swerve’s North American Championship. During tonight’s NXT it was announced he is getting his wish, and he will face Swerve one on one next week for a chance at the title.

Last but not least we have a match that could have an impact on the Championship picture, as Joe Gacy will face NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. While it won’t be for the title, if Gacy wins he will get the opportunity to be included in the title match at Halloween Havoc, which currently is between Ciampa and Bron Breakker.

Breakker has been after Ciampa’s title since the debut of NXT 2.0, and after calling out all challengers tonight, Ciampa finally accepted Breakker’s challenge for Halloween Havoc.

We’ll have to wait and see if Gacy ends up making that a Triple Threat match, but at least we don’t have to wait too long to see how it all plays out.

While we didn’t get a match announcement, Toxic Attraction came out during Raquel Gonzaleaz’s promo towards Mandy Rose, who led the attack on her last week. Rose, Gigi Dolin, and Jacy Jayne came out and cut her off, surrounding the ring. Gonzalez got some unplanned help, but it seems we are definitely building towards Gonzalez vs Rose, and it is likely to happen at Halloween Havoc as well.

