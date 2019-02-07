NXT’s Eric Bugenhagen Becomes Overnight Social Media Sensation

Eric Bugenhagen made his WWE Network debut on Wednesday’s episode of NXT, and instantly won over Full Sail crowd with his air guitar performance and singing.

The crowd’s reception was so impressive that he even got to give an “encore” performance in front of the crowd alongside WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most fun moments of my career. 🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 //t.co/5BCOFiZMmD — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) February 7, 2019

Over the next day WWE fans flooded Twitter with reactions of Bugenhagen’s persona, and most of them were quickly won over by his charisma.

dying at eric bugenhagen vs. drew gulak pic.twitter.com/MmduBYtP6V — MaffewBotchamaniaGuy (@Maffewgregg) February 7, 2019

“Dying at Eric Bugenhagen vs. Drew Gulak,” Botchamania’s Maffew tweeted.

Bugenhagen will be on the main roster a half hour after Vince becomes aware of his existence.#NXT — Alex Pawlowski (@pawlowskithe4th) February 7, 2019

“Bugenhagen will be on the main roster a half hour after Vince becomes aware of his existence,” Fightful’s Alex Pawlowski wrote.

Book an Eric Bugenhagen main roster run. I expect no less than ALL the title’s. pic.twitter.com/HdoO5bJPG3 — super_devilish_memes (@peeved_parakeet) February 7, 2019

“Book an Eric Bugenhagen main roster run,” one fan tweeted. “I expect no less than ALL the titles.”

Two points from @MrBrandonStroud that I legit said out loud last night: 1. I was not into Riddle and now I f— love the dude. He is so talented, it’s disgusting.

2. Eric Goddamn Bugenhagen is the best. Hands down. No argument. Guy is incredible. — Matt Speed (@MattSpeed) February 7, 2019

“Eric Goddamn Bugenhagen is the best. Hands down. No argument. Guy is incredible,” wrote another.

Eric Bugenhagen is my new favourite wrestler. #WWENXT — Luke Owen (@ThisisLukeOwen) February 7, 2019

“Eric Bugenhagen is my new favourite wrestler,” WrestleTalk’s Luke Owen wrote.

Ladies and gentlemen, a star has just been made at Full Sail, and his name is Eric Bugenhagen. pic.twitter.com/dxPRlWmdI2 — Will Henderson (@willh94) January 31, 2019

Bugenhagen wound up losing to Drew Gulak in short fashion on the show, leading to an eventual match between Gulak and Matt Riddle.

According to Cagematch.com, Bugenhagen has just 16 matches under his belt from the past three years. He signed a WWE developmental contract back in 2017 and has a background in bodybuilding and powerlifting prior to getting into wrestling.

Other big moments from this week’s NXT included Velveteen Dream using his Worlds Collide tournament win to challenge Johnny Gargano to a match for the NXT North American Championship, while Io Shirai, Kairi Sane and Bianca Belair defeated Shayna Bazsler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir in a six-man tag match.

Photo: YouTube/@WWE