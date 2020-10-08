NXT Reveals Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly Injury and Return Update

✖

There were some great matches during NXT TakeOver 31, but it's hard to say anything but the match between Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly match of the night after everything that went down in the ring. Despite O'Reilly experiencing an injury midway through the match and Balor suffering a broken jaw the two delivered an absolute classic, and the status of both stars was addressed on tonight's NXT. Both O'Reilly and Balor will be out for a little bit, but the video and report suggest neither will be out long terribly long.

O'Reilly addressed when he got hurt during the match and said he felt hope fade when that happened, but he pushed through it and fought back.

"It was that liver shot. I hate to admit this, but I felt all hope escape my body, but it wasn't going to stop me from fighting back... and that's what makes a champion is someone willing to continue despite there being no hope," O'Reilly said.

A doctor then says that there's no chance Kyle can make tv this week. We then segue to Balor, who is in a hospital bed. The doctor says "Once the swelling goes down he'll be good but he'll be out for a little bit of time."

We then hear from Balor, who says "You've got to fight fire with fire. Is this title reign going to be as good as the last? I think they just got their answer."

No mention of relinquishing the NXT Championship was made during the video, so it would seem that while Balor will take a little time to heal, he won't be out for any significant amount of time that relinquishing the title will be necessary, and that's wonderful news. We can't wait to see both stars back in the ring.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Following her incredible return to the black-and-gold brand at NXT TakeOver 31, former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon is set to address her comeback this week on USA. Plus, Kushida looks to continue his hot streak when he faces Tommaso Ciampa in the first bout of the evening. Don’t miss NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

