NXT’s Finn Balor Wins Epic Match; Becomes New NXT Championship Challenger

Tonight’s NXT has been building to the big main event, putting Finn Balor, Keith Lee, and Tommaso Ciampa against each other for the chance to challenge Undisputed ERA’s ringleader Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. As Cole watched from afar, the three gave all they had in the ring for the chance to take on Cole and become the new NXT Champion, and after a hard-fought battle, it was Finn Balor who was left standing. Now he’ll have the chance to put that title over his shoulder, and we cannot wait to see if he can make it happen.

The match started with Balor sucker-punching Lee but he was quickly forced outside by Ciampa. Lee then took to the outside after Balor, but he ran away directly into Ciampa, who set him up for Lee to throw to the ground.

That teamwork didn’t last long though, as Ciampa attempted to dish out some punishment to Lee before Balor capitalized on Ciampa being distracted. At that point, it was everyone for themselves, and each star had moments to shine throughout the rest of the match.

It all came to an end though after Balor managed to dropkick Lee’s chest and then send Ciampa into the guard rail. He had the advantage, but Lee bounced bac, knocking Balor down and going after Ciampa. Ciampa turned things around though and lifted Lee and sent him to the mat, but again Lee kicked out.

The two traded blows again and again, but then Lee managed to powerbomb Ciampa into the mat. Balor capitalized and hit Lee with another blow to the chest, and then pinned Lee.

You can find the official description for tonight’s episode of NXT below.

After Keith Lee pinned NXT Champion Adam Cole in a Six-Man Tag Team Match last Wednesday, NXT General Manager William Regal acted quickly to set the stage for the next title bout. Regal declared that the last two men to pin Cole — Lee and Tommaso Ciampa — along with Finn Bálor, who leveled the NXT Champion with a Pele Kick two weeks ago, would square off in a Triple Threat Match to determine Cole’s next challenger for Dec. 18. Who will walk out of Full Sail with an NXT Championship Match in hand? Find out tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Here’s the full card.

Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai

Lio Rush vs Angel Garza

Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler

Tommaso Ciampa vs Keith Lee vs Finn Balor

