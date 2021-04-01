NXT Battle Royal Winners Revealed For Eliminator Gauntlet Match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

✖

Tonight's NXT main event was the Gauntlet Eliminator Qualifying Battle Royal, which would have the final 6 men left entering the Gauntlet Match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. They will enter the Gauntlet Match, which takes place on Night 1 of TakeOver, in the order they were eliminated, and the winner will face Johnny Gargano for his North American Championship on Night 2. Things got started early, with Swerve Scott being attacked by Leon Ruff before they even got in the ring, and Ruff was on fire, sending Scott out of the ring and flailing.

By the end of the match, only 6 remained, with Leon Ruff being eliminated first, followed by the person he started the match with in Swerve Scott. Those two were followed by Bronson Reed and Cameron Grimes, leaving Dexter Lumis and LA Knight as the last two remaining.

Much to Lumis' dismay, it would be Knight that ended up being the last man standing, and because of his big win he will come in last in the Gauntlet Eliminator match at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

So the order is 1. Ruff, 2. Swerve, 3. Reed, 4. Grimes, 5. Lumis, and 6. Knight. Whoever wins gets a shot at Gargano's North American Championship, and we cannot wait to see who ends up in the ring.

You can find the official description of tonight's NXT below.

"With NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver only a week away, 12 Superstars will compete in a Battle Royal to qualify for the Gauntlet Eliminator on Night 1 of TakeOver for an NXT North American Title opportunity on Night 2. Plus, Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro will face off with Tian Sha after weeks of turmoil and Roderick Strong battles Cameron Grimes. Don't miss NXT this Wednesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's tonight's card:

Battle Royal to decide North American Title Gauntlet Eliminator participants

Raquel Gonzalez vs Zoey Stark

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell back in action

Kayden Carter & Kacy Catanzaro tempt fate with Tian Sha Showdown

Roderick Strong vs Cameron Grimes

