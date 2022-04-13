NXT’s Joe Gacy Burns Rick Steiner’s WWE Hall of Fame Ring while Bron Breakker Watches

After Cameron Grimes successfully retained his North American Championship, it was time for the NXT Champion to hit the ring, and he had a few things on his mind. He came out and said that Joe Gacy wanted to get his attention, and he’s got it. He said his dad is home safe and sound now, but he has a lot of nerve pulling that crap, as no one messes with his family. Breakker then talked about his dad being a legend in this business and giving it over 20 years, and then he challenged Gacy to come to the ring and see who the real tough guy is. Gacy then popped up on the screen and had a few words of his own.

Near a fire Gacy said it was a pleasure meeting his father, and through getting to know him he got to know Breakker a lot better. He then said he knows why Breakker is so tough, because he took his beating like a man. He then revealed he left one thing behind though, and that was his Hall of Fame ring. Gacy then said the ring stood for all of his family’s life work, and that a family like that can only be tested by fire. H Ethen dropped the ring into the fire pit and watch it burn and melt, laughing maniacally while it happened.

Breakker looked visibly upset, and this is only going to make Breakker want revenge even more. That Hall of Fame ring isn’t just in honor of his father, as Breakker was the one who inducted Rick Steiner and Scott Steiner to the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 38 weekend. To now see it burned and melted isn’t going to go down well, but at least Breakker knows his dad is safe now.

When the match does inevitably happen, Gacy will likely not be by himself though, as Harland could very well be at ringside, so Breakker will have to keep his head on a swivel. Harland is a destructive force after all, and he could help Gacy put an early end to his Championship reign.

Are you excited for Breakker vs Gacy? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestlings with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!