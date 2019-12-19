NXT’s Johnny Gargano Returns; Beats Down Finn Balor

The first match of the night put Finn Balor and Adam Cole in the spotlight, and the match more than lived up to the hype. Balor and Cole pulled out all the stops, and at one point it looked as if Balor would end up becoming the new NXT Champion, but unfortunately for him, the match was interrupted by a familiar face. Shocking everyone on the entrance ramp was Johnny Wrestling himself Johnny Gargano, who came out and distracted Balor long enough for Cole to seal the deal, but Gargano wasn’t done.

Gargano would then grab a chair and wail on Balor with vicious chair shots in the ring, leaving him on the knocked out on the mat and with a very vivid memory of what kind of pain is in store for him in the coming weeks.

Gargano came out to make a statement, and he definitely did.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs Finn Balor

NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler vs Rhea Ripley

