NXT's Kyle O'Reilly Injury Return Date Revealed

Last week's NXT featured a rather scary exchange between Kyle O'Reilly and Adam Cole, where Cole slammed O'Reilly onto the steel steps after kicking him in the face and jaw. Shortly afterward photos of him being carted out of the arena on a stretcher surfaced online, and there seemed to be some confusion as to what happened. It was eventually revealed that he was ultimately okay but was sent to a hospital, and on tonight's NXT it was revealed how long O'Reilly will be out of action.

During a report on NXT, it was revealed that O'Reilly will not be medically cleared to return to action for 4 to 6 weeks, signifying he did take some damage from Cole's attack. Thankfully it wasn't anything as serious as what was initially believed, but he'll still be out of action for a bit.

As for the man who attacked him, Cole is set to address the NXT universe tonight regarding his action and specifically why he chose to not just attack Finn Balor but also his former friend in O'Reilly. All eyes are on Cole now, and we'll soon get some answers.

Is time up for Santos Escobar? The NXT Cruiserweight Champion must face Karrion Kross in a No Disqualification Match, or else he'll be forced to relinquish his title. In addition, Adam Cole has vowed to explain his shocking actions, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano clashes with Dexter Lumis in a non-title match, Kacy Catanzaro faces Xia Li and more.

Santos Escobar vs Karrion Kross (No Disqualification Match)

Adam Cole explains his actions

NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai vs Zoey Stark

Johnny Gargano vs Dexter Luis

Kacy Catanzaro vs Xia Li

Grizzled Young Veterans vs Killian Dain and Drake Maverick

