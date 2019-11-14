Watch: Mia Yim Suffers Bloody Face Injury During NXT Ladder Match

NXT TakeOver: WarGames will feature the very first Women’s WarGames match, so it’s going to be important for either the team led by the NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and the team led by Rhea Ripley to take the victory. Which means it was even more important to fight for any advantage the teams can get going into the pay-per-view, and Io Shirai and Mia Yim went all out in order to make sure they nabbed this for their teams. Yim took the brunt of the major ladder attacks, one of which resulted in her getting her face busted open surprisingly.

When Io Shirai dropkicks Yim while she’s holding up a ladder, the ladder thus hit Yim right in the face. This resulted in the shocking injury that had her bleeding profusely, and even had her needing immediate medical attention.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Io Sharai wins ladder match against Mia Yim thanks to help from NXT UK women’s champion Kay Lee Ray. pic.twitter.com/C6wjtI7JQk #NXTonUSA — NoDQ.com: WWE #SurvivorSeries 2019 news (@nodqdotcom) November 14, 2019

But because the match continued, and Yim kept on fighting right after, fans are rallying behind Yim after the ladder match for how she put her body on the line despite not being able to win the match against Io Shirai at the end of the day. Read on to see what fans are saying about the injury and fierce match that followed.

A Standing Ovation!

Mia Yim Really Did That

Mia Yim really said “kill me tonight Io.” — Michael Johnson (@michael4johns) November 14, 2019

“The Mick Foley of the Women’s Division!”

#WWENXT #LadderMatch taking bumps and going that extra mile like @MiaYim did tonight makes her the #MickFoley of the women’s division! What a jaw dropping match — Ryan Warren (@ryanwarren22) November 14, 2019

“One of the Best Wrestlers in the World?”

If you still don’t think @MiaYim is one of the best wrestlers in the world then something’s wrong — Gary Stylez🤘🏻🔥 (@GaryStylez_) November 14, 2019

Love and Respect

Man I love and respect the hell out of @MiaYim… You can’t convince me otherwise.. Don’t mind the yelling… that’s is not me. Well maybe it is, but still. #WeAreNXT @WWENXT #HBIC pic.twitter.com/pEPCTjtJ16 — CT (@C_BREEZY8) November 14, 2019

The Head Baddie in Charge!

Whew…I hope that @MiaYim is okay! That ladder bump to the face didn’t look pretty and that landing on the ladder didn’t sound good! But knowing that she’s the head baddie in charge, she’ll dust herself off! #NXT #NXTonUSA @WWENXT — Roxsi (@Rox_Al_Ghul_89) November 14, 2019

“No Longer Allowed to Doubt Mia Yim’s Wrestling Ability”

We’re no longer allowed to doubt Mia Yim’s wrestling ability. She killed it tonight. — sofia ⚡️ | team nxt (@undisputedflair) November 14, 2019

“The Baddest”