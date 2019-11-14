WWE

Watch: Mia Yim Suffers Bloody Face Injury During NXT Ladder Match

NXT TakeOver: WarGames will feature the very first Women’s WarGames match, so it’s going to be important for either the team led by the NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and the team led by Rhea Ripley to take the victory. Which means it was even more important to fight for any advantage the teams can get going into the pay-per-view, and Io Shirai and Mia Yim went all out in order to make sure they nabbed this for their teams. Yim took the brunt of the major ladder attacks, one of which resulted in her getting her face busted open surprisingly.

When Io Shirai dropkicks Yim while she’s holding up a ladder, the ladder thus hit Yim right in the face. This resulted in the shocking injury that had her bleeding profusely, and even had her needing immediate medical attention.

But because the match continued, and Yim kept on fighting right after, fans are rallying behind Yim after the ladder match for how she put her body on the line despite not being able to win the match against Io Shirai at the end of the day. Read on to see what fans are saying about the injury and fierce match that followed.

A Standing Ovation!

Mia Yim Really Did That

“The Mick Foley of the Women’s Division!”

“One of the Best Wrestlers in the World?”

Love and Respect

The Head Baddie in Charge!

“No Longer Allowed to Doubt Mia Yim’s Wrestling Ability”

“The Baddest”

