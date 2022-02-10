NXT Hits Lowest Rating Since 2019 on Syfy

Last night’s episode of WWE NXT was on Syfy instead of the USA Network due to their Olympics coverage, and Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston revealed it ended up bringing in the lowest rating of a Syfy NXT episode boy a long stretch. Last night’s episode brought in 400,000 viewers with a 0.07 in the 18 to 49 demo. To put that into perspective, the two episodes on Syfy over the summer last year brought in 520,000, and overall the 400,000 viewers were NXT’s lowest overall number since 2019. We’re not sure why it came in so low, but NXT is surely hoping things bump up next week with Vengeance Day.

The episode wasn’t lacking for matches or appearances, as Dolph Ziggler hopped over from Monday Night Raw to jump into the fray, dueling it out a bit in a war of words with NXT Champion Bron Breakker, who will be facing Santos Escobar for the title at Vengeance Day.

https://twitter.com/BrandonThurston/status/1491523072955977732?s=20&t=Wcj3fwfwb-sMBiTQBVWZHg

Then Tommaso Ciampa got into the mix, and Escobar would command some respect after the segment became more about them. Many in the audience wanted a Fatal 4-Way or Triple Threat from this at Vengeance Day, but it appears this could be for a longer feud involving Ciampa and Ziggler. We’ll have to wait and see.

As for Vengeance Day, it will also include the Finals to the Dusty Cup and more title gold on the line, and you can find the full card for Vengeance Day below.

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs Santos Escobar

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin C) vs Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: The Creed Brothers vs MSK

Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs Tony D’Angelo

You can check out NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th at 8/7 PM CST on Syfy.

