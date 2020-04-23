NXT: Finn Balor Missing Because of Backstage Incident

✖

NXT's main event tonight was all set to be Finn Balor vs Velveteen Dream, and it very well could have pegged the next challenger to Undisputed ERA's Adam Cole and his NXT Championship. Hype was high for the matchup, but right before NXT started William Regal announced that there was some sort of incident with Finn Balor in the locker room, and because of what happened Balor was a no show at the beginning of NXT. That left Dream all by his lonesome, but as he would soon learn, he wasn't really alone. You can read NXT's full message about the mysterious incident below.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of #WWENXT, officials have learned of a possible incident involving @FinnBalor inside the @WWENXT locker room. This is a developing story, more information will be provided when available."

We still don't know what happened with Balor, and odds are it is a work, related to something happening in another storyline with someone else. He did challenge Walter and Imperium recently, so perhaps one of them came to finish the job before NXT started.

As for Dream, he would find himself being beat down by Undisputed ERA, and Regal didn't miss a chance to put Dream and ERA into a match. Instead of Balor Dream would find himself allying with Keith Lee (who came out to make the save) against Cole and Roderick Strong, which will be tonight's new main event.

Hopefully, we'll find out more regarding Balor later in the night.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

"Finn Bálor looks to show The Velveteen Dream why he's the greatest NXT Champion of all time, El Hijo del Fantasma's debut highlights continued Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament action and Tegan Nox joins forces with Shotzi Blackheart to battle Dakota Kai & Raquel González this Wednesday night on USA Network at 8/7 C!"

You can find the card below.

Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart vs Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

El Hijo del Fantasma vs Jack Gallagher

Cruiserweight Tournament: Kushida vs Tony Nese

Cruiserweight Tournament: Drake Maverick vs Jake Atlas

