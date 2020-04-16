NXT’s Best Moments Include Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher, Scarlett Bordeaux Tease, and More

Tonight’s NXT was action-packed in a number of ways, featuring a hard-hitting start to the show courtesy of Finn Balor and Fabian Aichner. That led to another physical match between Tegan Nox and Raquel Gonzalez, followed by exchanges between Velveteen Dream, Undisputed ERA, Charlotte Flair, Mia Yim, Matt Riddle, and even a surprise guest or two. There’s quite a lot of ground to cover regarding tonight’s episode, and we’ve rounded up all the best moments throughout the show and put them in one place for you, so check out some of our favorite parts of the show starting on the next slide.

As for best match of the night, that was probably Balor vs Aichner, which put Aichner’s power on display as well as Balor’s ingenuity. Not many in NXT have had a chance to see what Aichner can do since he’s primarily on NXT UK, but we imagine after this that might change.

The next biggest surprise had to do with the tag match between Undisputed ERA and Matt Riddle, as we finally learned who his mystery partner would be, and it wasn’t anyone that fans were expecting.

Add in a great ending tag to build hype for two new parts of NXT and you’ve got yourself a pretty solid show, so check out our favorite moments of the night on the next slide.

You can find the official description for tonight’s NXT below.

“Finn Bálor put NXT United Kingdom Champion WALTER on notice last week, letting The Ring General know that his reign is on borrowed time. In response, WALTER has sent one of his top lieutenants, Imperium’s Fabian Aichner, to silence The Prince. Will Aichner carry out his mission, or will Bálor move one step closer to The Ring General? Find out on NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA!”

Tonight’s card features:

Finn Balor vs Fabian Aichner

Tegan Nox vs Raquel Gonzalez

Cruiserweight Championship Tournament

Matt Riddle and Mystery Partner vs Undisputed ERA

Calling Card

Finn Balor and Fabian Aichner’s match was full of hard-hitting moments, but one of the biggest ones didn’t involve Aichner, but instead his Imperium teammate, who Balor essentially obliterated through the railing as a message to Walter.

"Give that to @WalterAUT for me."

#WWENXT @Marcel_B_WWE @FinnBalor

Tegan Nox Cap Gear

One of the big matches on the card was between Tegan Nox and Raquel Gonzalez, but before they even got to the ring Nox made an impression with her amazing Captain Marvel gear.

By the end of the match though it appears she has a partner for next week’s match thanks to Shotzi Blackheart making the save, and now they need a tag team name.

I mean, can we just say if Tegan is always Cap, should Shotzi go for Spider-Woman? That would be a lethal combo right?

Bruised

While Balor would get the victory over Aichner, he paid a physical price for it, as by the end of the match he was covered in bruises and mementos from the hard-fought match.

The scars of battle display vividly on

@FinnBalor.

#ThePrinxe gets the win over #IMPERIUM'S

@FabianAichner! #WWENXT

Timothy Thatcher Debut

We knew Matt Riddle would have a mystery partner tonight since Pete Dunne was stuck in the U.K., but no one imagined that partner would be Timothy Thatcher, especially the Undisputed ERA.

Their faces were priceless, and Thatcher wasted no time heading to the ring, though Riddle did try and get a fist bump to no avail.

This was Thatcher’s NXT debut, who was signed by WWE in February.

No time for fistbumps. TIMOTHY THATCHER is here to BREAK JAWS! @SuperKingofBros just secured himself a FANTASTIC tag team partner! #WWENXT

"No time for fistbumps. TIMOTHY THATCHER is here to BREAK JAWS!

@SuperKingofBros

just secured himself a FANTASTIC tag team partner! #WWENXT"

Charlotte Flair Mia Yim

Charlotte addressed the NXT universe, proudly holding her NXT Championship. While she knows that Rhea is the future, she is the now, and she opened up the first challenge opportunity to her title to someone she worked with before becoming The Queen, and that was Mia Yim, who is all in on taking her on in a match.

I can't wait to see what you bring now.. 2014 we were babies. 2020, it's on.

"I can't wait to see what you bring now.. 2014 we were babies. 2020, it's on."

Snake Walk

Dexter Lumis made quite the impression on Tehuti Miles, but the most memorable aspect of this fight was perhaps the creepy and surreal Snake Walk that Lumis did on his knees as Miles lay on the mat, which you can see below.

WWE Universe

#WWENXT @DexterLumis @tehutiwwe

#WWENXT @DexterLumis @tehutiwwe”

Dream Over

Finn impressed early on, but he wasn’t done yet, as after Velveteen Dream made his issues with Adam Cole known Balor approached him. He wasn’t too happy about referring to anyone as the Greatest NXT Champion aside from him, and the two will now battle it out next week.

"Next Wednesday.

@FinnBalor. @DreamWWE.

It's a date. #WWENXT"

Killer Kross Scarlett Bordeaux

NXT signed off with Tommaso Ciampa making good on his promise to let his rivalry with Johnny Gargano go after his loss last week, but before he could even finish his video he was attacked from behind by an unknown assailant.

That ended up being Killer Kross, but then we saw a black leather boot enter the frame, standing tall above Ciampa, and that was most likely Scarlett Bordeaux. The build for these two has been slow but effective, and we’re interested to see them finally debut in the ring.

"Tick tock.

#WWENXT @NXTCiampa