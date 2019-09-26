NXT’s Matt Riddle Makes Killian Dain Tap; Will Challenge Adam Cole For NXT Championship

It’s time for a new episode of NXT, and one of the most anticipated matches on the card tonight is the Street Fight rematch between Matt Riddle and Killian Dain. You might recall what happened during last week’s Street Fight match between these two, but if you don’t it ended up spilling all over the arena and becoming much more than anyone bargained for. During the match Riddle and Dain took the fight outside of the ring and backstage, and it ended up becoming a full-on brawl that involved most of the locker room. Now it’s time for the rematch, which will crown a challenger to Adam Cole’s NXT Championship, and we can finally say that challenger is going to be Matt Riddle.

The two traded hard-hitting blows early and Dain managed to toss Riddle out of the ring at one point, but Riddle quickly rebounded. Both would get their shots in, but at one point Riddle was putting on a show, with sentons and an Alabama Slam that had him lifting the much larger Dain to an impressive degree.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Eventually, the chairs came out, with Dain nailing Riddle a few times before Riddle came back with a series of kicks as they made their way along the outskirts of the ring.

You can find the full card and description for tonight’s NXT below. Six-Man Tag Team Match: Imperium vs Kushida and two mystery partners Keith Lee vs Dominik Dijakovic Dakota Kai Return Match Street Fight Rematch: Matt Riddle vs Killian Dain “The debut of WWE NXT’s live broadcast ended in chaos last Wednesday, when Matt Riddle and Killian Dain’s Street Fight broke down into bedlam – and engulfed almost the entire NXT roster. When the melee settled down, NXT General Manager William Regal declared that the Street Fight would continue in seven days, with an added incentive: The winner will earn the right to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole. Who will emerge from what is sure to be a brutal brawl with a golden opportunity? Find out on WWE NXT when it airs live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. The action will continue at 9/8 C on the award-winning WWE Network.” Let us know what you thought of the show in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!

After a broken table or two and a kendo stick, the fight came down to a few more moves before Riddle got him into an armbar submission, causing Dain to tap.

After that Cole came out and lorded his belt over Riddle, but Riddle quickly put him in an armbar as well before the rest of Cole’s group showed up at the ring.

You can find the full card and description for tonight’s NXT below.

Six-Man Tag Team Match: Imperium vs Kushisa and two mystery partners

Keith Lee (Winner) vs Dominik Dijakovic

Dakota Kai (Winner) vs Taynara Conti

Street Fight Rematch: Matt Riddle vs Killian Dain

“The debut of WWE NXT’s live broadcast ended in chaos last Wednesday, when Matt Riddle and Killian Dain’s Street Fight broke down into bedlam – and engulfed almost the entire NXT roster. When the melee settled down, NXT General Manager William Regal declared that the Street Fight would continue in seven days, with an added incentive: The winner will earn the right to challenge NXT Champion Adam Cole. Who will emerge from what is sure to be a brutal brawl with a golden opportunity? Find out on WWE NXT when it airs live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. The action will continue at 9/8 C on the award-winning WWE Network.”

Let us know what you thought of the show in the comments or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!