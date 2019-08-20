NXT Officially Moving to USA Network, Premiere Date Set for Sept. 18

WWE officially confirmed on Tuesday that NXT, the company’s developmental brand, will be moving its weekly show from the WWE Network to the USA Network starting on Sept. 18. Instead of being one hour long and pre-taped each week, the show will be extended to two hours and will air live.

The show will operate as direct counter-programming to All Elite Wrestling’s weekly live show, which will premiere on TNT on Oct. 2. Unlike WWE’s other brands which tour each week, NXT will continue to take place at Full Sail University in Orlando.

“Following NXT’s growth in popularity, the new two-hour weekly show will expand its reach on USA Network, the leader in cable entertainment, while staying in its Wednesday night timeslot that it has held since 2015,” WWE.com wrote in a press release

“The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand,” Vince McMahon said in the release. “Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown.”

“USA Network and WWE have one of the longest and most successful partnerships in television history,” USA president Chris McCumber added “As the No. 1 cable entertainment network, we’re excited to add NXT to our weekly lineup alongside powerhouse flagship Raw and to bring a new generation of Superstars to a wide audience.”

Triple H responded to the news via Twitter.

Can’t describe this announcement in any other word than PROUD.

Proud of everyone involved from day one.

Proud you’ve let your voice be heard and carried the banner of this brand.

Proud you’ve loudly & clearly said #WeAreNXT. And I’m proud to say, we’re just getting started. https://t.co/GAF34LZGeT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2019

Originally debuting as a competition show on the Syfy Network in 2010, NXT was rebranded as WWE’s developmental system in 2012. The brand began airing weekly on the WWE Network starting in February 2014 with the NXT Arrival special. On top of the weekly show the Yellow and Black Brand began airing NXT TakeOver events in May of 2014, usually the same weekend as a major WWE pay-per-view.

As of Tuesday NXT’s current champions include Adam Cole (NXT Champion), The Velveteen Dream (NXT North American Champion), Shayna Baszler (NXT Women’s Champion) and The Undisputed Era (NXT Tag Team Champions).