NXT's Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano Reveal a New Ghostface

✖

Those who have been paying attention to NXT over the past few weeks have seen a mysterious person wearing a Ghostface mask and robe helping Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, and they managed to secure the North American Championship for Johnny at Halloween Havoc. That was eventually revealed to be Indi Hartwell, and Hartwell has gone on to be by LeRae's side ever since. She helped LeRae out once more tonight against Ember Moon, taking a shot for LeRae, but when we saw them all driving off in a car after the show, they revealed someone else sitting in the backseat in a Ghostface getup, and it's not Hartwell.

That's because Hartwell was seen getting into the car next to LeRae, as LeRae was helping her after taking that devastating kick from the top rope. Hartwell was holding her head and face, and so this person is not her at all, but will likely be providing help to Johnny and Candice at WarGames.

As for who it is, some of the comments are calling out Austin Theory, and honestly, that's a pretty good bet. They haven't teased Theory's involvement with the Garganos like they did Hartwell, so this is likely to be more of a surprise, but with Theory not doing anything recently in NXT, this might very well be him.

Also it does fit with the whole Scream gimmick, since there were two killers and not just one, though if we see three at some point that might be pushing it.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

"Who will claim the advantage for WarGames? Pete Dunne collides with a member of The Undisputed ERA in a Ladder Match with the all-important edge on the line. Elsewhere, Ember Moon will battle Candice LeRae and former NXT Champion Kevin Owens joins the commentary team. Catch it all tonight on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network!"

Here's the full card:

Ember Moon vs Candice LeRae

Pete Dunne vs The Undisputed ERA (WarGames Advantage Ladder Match)

Who do you think the mystery person is? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!