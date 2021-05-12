NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez Retains Against Mercedes Martinez

✖

Tonight was a night full of Championship titles, and one of the biggest matches in the loaded lineup was NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Mercedes Martinez. Martinez came out swinging right from the jump, but it was difficult for her to get a rhythm against Gonazlez, who kept putting a halt to any momentum Martinez gained. Then Martinez managed to lock in a hold on Gonzalez but Gonzalez used her impressive power to knock her loose, though Martinez got a big hit in right after, followed by a DDT. Gonzalez looked rocked but kicked out.

Martinez kept up the attack and left Gonzalez reeling, but it wasn't enough to put Gonzalez down. Gonzalez returned the favor with a huge series of attacks, but Martinez hit some of her own, knocking Gonzalez down. Gonzalez then looked like she was in the driver's seat, going for a backbreaker followed by a pin but Martinez kicked out again.

Gonzalez lifted Martinez up but Martinez got free and hit Gonzalez with a big kick to the face. Martinez slammed Gonazalez hard to the mat but Gonzalez kicked out. Gonzalez then hit a big kick and went for a powerbomb and got it, and that was enough for the win.

Here's the full card for tonight's NXT:

NXT Champion Karrion Kross vs Austin Theory

NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Mercedes Martinez

NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida vs Santos Escobar

Killian Dain vs Alexander Wolfe

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Breezango

What have you thought of tonight's NXT? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!