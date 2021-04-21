NXT Reveals Next Week's Match Lineup (April 27)

✖

Last night's NXT was excelled at planting seeds for new rivalries, and thankfully they aren't waiting on launching most of those, as many will get addressed in matches on next week's show. So far we've got three confirmed matches for next week's NXT and probably a fourth match already lined up. That's not counting the teases and building towards bigger feuds over the long haul, like Kyle O'Reilly vs Karrion Kross, which was foreshadowed in a big way throughout the episode, so to say it was an action-packed night would be an understatement. So, without further ado, here's what we have lined up for next week.

First we have Mercedes Martinez looking to put an end to Dakota Kai's talking, as she filmed a promo to Raquel Gonzalez about Kai being her mouthpiece and her just being a puppet. By the way, we also saw a hint of this in the interview with Gonzalez and Kai, as the Champ looked annoyed that Kai kept cutting her off. That's the long game, but in the meantime, Martinez will take her shot at Kai and then hopefully Gonzalez.

Next we have Bronson Reed, who did lose to Johnny Gargano at TakeOver: Stand and Deliver but found. away back into the title picture. Gargano was telling him he had to go to the back of the line, but Theory had evidently met with William Regal, who said the only way Reed could get into the title picture again was to defeat Theory. This clearly upset Gargano, and now Reed will have his shot next week.

Then we had Kushida issue an open challenge for his Intercontinental Championship, and out came Oney Lorcan. The two had a great match and Kushida retained but was ambushed by Legado del Fantasma. MSK came to the rescue though, and now we have a six-man Tag Team Match, though the titles don't seem to be on the line.

Those are all the confirmed matches, but we also got a possible fourth thanks to Sarray's debut. Sarray defeated Zoey Stark in a hard-fought match, and helped Stark up and hugged her after their battle. Stark went to head backstage but was attacked by Toni Storm, and Sarray came to Stark's aid. This could be either a match between Stark and Storm (most likely) on the way to booking a feud with Sarray and Storm, but there is always a chance we could get the latter first.

Here's the full card:

Mercedes Martinez vs Dakota Kai

Bronson Reed vs Austin Theory (Future North American Championship Opportunity)

MSK and Kushida vs Legado del Fantasma

Toni Storm vs Zoey Stark (Possible)

You can check out the full description for last night's episode below.

"Tonight on NXT, Kyle O'Reilly returns for the first time since prevailing in a barbaric Unsanctioned Match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kushida will also put his newly won NXT Cruiserweight Title on the line in an open challenge, Sarray will make her highly anticipated debut and the enigmatic Dexter Lumis faces LA Knight."

Here are the results from the night:

Kyle O'Reilly defeats Cameron Grimes

Kushida defeats Oney Lorcan

Sarray defeats Zoey Stark

LA Knight defeats Dexter Lumis

Imperium defeats Ever-Rise

Grizzled Young Veterans defeat Breezango

What do you think of the lineup? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter!