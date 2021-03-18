NXT Sets Santos Escobar vs Jordan Devlin Match for TakeOver: Stand and Deliver

✖

Tonight was the long-awaited meeting between NXT's two Cruiserweight Champions, and it more than lived up to the hype. Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma were by the ring after a match with Breezango, and Escobar got tired of hearing about Devlin. Santos called Devlin out, and Devlin was more than happy to oblige, heading into the ring and saying that after a year the real Champion was finally back in NXT, and it didn't take long for a match to become official for TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Devlin called out Escobar's shady tactics and as Devlin called them his "two goons". Escobar called them off and went into the ring, getting in Devlin's face. He then said he didn't need to ambush Escobar or surprise him, and that's why he called him out ahead of time.

It was about time for Escobar to clear up this Champion business, and so he told Devlin they should do it on a fitting stage, that of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. It seemed the match was set, but Devlin wasn't done.

When Escobar was quite happy with the setting of the match, Devlin dished out a headbutt that sent Escobar reeling to the ground. Devlin grabbed his title and walked towards the entrance ramp, and when we saw Escobar he was bleeding quite a bit from his mouth. It would seem Devlin made quite an impression, and not one Escobar loved, but we did get another match for TakeOver.

"What do you say? Let's settle who the 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡 #Cruiserweight Champion is at #NXTTakeOver: Stand & Deliver! #WWENXT @Jordan_Devlin1 @EscobarWWE"

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Tune in tonight to NXT to see Dexter Lumis take on Austin Theory, the highly anticipated in-ring debut of LA Knight, Zoey Stark looking to pick up a big victory against Dakota Kai and more! The action begins at 8/7 C on USA Network.

So far the card includes:

Dexter Lumis vs Austin Theory

LA Knight's In Ring Debut

Zoey Stark vs Dakota Kai

Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma

Jordan Devilin confronts Santos Escobar

Are you excited for Devlin vs Escobar? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!