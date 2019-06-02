NXT TakeOver 25: Johnny Gargano Sports Captain Marvel Gear

Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole had quite a match during the last major NXT Takeover, and now they were able to have their big rematch. Although things did not go quite as well for Gargano the second time around, he certainly made a big impression with his ring gear. Johnny Gargano often shows his love for comic book heroes when he heads into big matches, and the latest is no exception.

Going into his big rematch with Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 25, Johnny Gargano sported Captain Marvel inspired gear that matches his NXT Championship gold pretty well.

In line with his gear representing Iron Man, Thor, and even Dark Phoenix in the past, his latest gear shows major love for the recent breakout Marvel hero, Captain Marvel. Making her big debut shortly before the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, fans are all in to see what will come next from the major hero. It’s safe to include Gargano among these many fans, but there’s a good chance he’ll reconsider this particular look since it might bring bad luck in the future. He did lose his title in this gear, after all.

NXT TakeOver 25 officially debuted on the WWE Network on Saturday, June 1st. The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by most streaming set top devices (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions. The full card for NXT TakeOver 25 is as follows:

As for Captain Marvel, the film is now available to own on Digital and Movies Anywhere and hits Blu-ray and DVD on June 11th. Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law.