NXT TakeOver 25: How to Watch, Final Card, Match Previews

WWE NXT presents TakeOver 25 on Saturday evening, a landmark show for WWE’s third brand.

TakeOver 25 will emanate from the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The event was originally scheduled for San Jose on June 8th. However, those plans were changed when WWE scheduled their Super ShowDown event for June 7th in Saudi Arabia. Triple H said during a media call this week that the company is discussing holding a TakeOver event in San Jose down the line.

When To Watch: NXT TakeOver 25 officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a half hour long kickoff show that begins at 6:30 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: NXT TakeOver 25 will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by most streaming set top devices (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full card for NXT TakeOver 25 is as follows:

NXT Championship Match

Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole

NXT Women's Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai

NXT North American Championship Match

Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

NXT Tag Team Championship Match (Titles Currently Vacant)

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch vs. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) vs. The Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. The Forgotten Sons (Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler)

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano is a rematch from the tremendous match the two had at NXT TakeOver New York during WrestleMania weekend. The Undisputed Era has struggled with their unity in recent weeks. The story here might be whether Cole can finally get the job done after several high profile losses. Gargano seems to be the face of NXT as of right now, so will he hold the title throughout the Summer?

The NXT Tag Team Championships were vacated when the War Raiders were sent to the main roster. The fatal four-way match looks to crown new champions, and the Street Profits are currently the hottest tag team on the brand. Will they be crowned on Saturday night, or will we have the hot team chasing over the Summer?

Except for a brief blip last Fall, Shayna Baszler has ruled the NXT Women’s Division now for over a year. Io Shirai’s Sky Pirates partner, Kairi Sane, was called up to the main roster following WrestleMania, leaving her in NXT by her lonesome. Here, she can ascend to the top position within the women’s division (and possibly send Baszler to the main roster in the process).

Tyler Breeze, after years of misuse on the main roster, has made his way back to the brand where he was a focal point for many years. While a championship victory here against Velveteen Dream, one of the brightest stars in the company, doesn’t seem likely, he will undoubtedly be out to prove that his career is ready for a re-birth. This one will be a must-see.

Lastly, Matt Riddle will take on Roderick Strong in a match just two days before the “King of Bros” has vowed to be at Monday Night RAW to “ruin” Brock Lesnar’s Money In The Bank cash-in attempt. Strong has been part of the Undisputed Era’s lack of unity and drama in recent weeks. With the stable looking to have finally settled their issues, will a victory here perhaps tell the story of a big night for the Undisputed Era? The group also has a chance to walk away with the NXT World Championship and NXT Tag Team Championships.

Let us know in the comments below which match you are looking forward to the most ths evening at NXT TakeOver 25 and why!