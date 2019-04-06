NXT TakeOver New York: Walter Ends Pete Dunne Historic United Kingdom Championship Reign

Pete Dunne’s historic reign as WWE United Kingdom Champion came to end on Friday at NXT TakeOver: New York after he was defeated by Walter. His reign officially ended at 685 days, the longest reign of the modern WWE era surpassing the likes of CM Punk’s WWE Championship reign (434 days), Brock Lesnar’s first Universal Championship reign (503 days) and Asuka’s NXT Women’s Championship reign (522 days).

Late in the match Walter appeared to have the advantage as he knocked Dunne out cold with a vicious boot to the head. He climbed his way to the top rope, only for Dunne to catch him at the top and snap his fingers to stop his momentum. Dunne locked in a triangle headlock, but Walter kept his balance while sitting on the top turnbuckle and powerbombed Dunne down to the mat.

He then climbed to the top rop again and hit a splash for the win.

Walter becomes just the third man to hold the United Kingdom Championship, joining Dunne and Tyler Bate. Dunne first won the title from Bate at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in May 2017.

Dunne was the first champion of the night to not successfully retain. The War Raiders opened the show by beating Aleister Black and Ricochet to keep the NXT Tag Team Championships, while Velveteen Dream managed to roll up Matt Riddle to retain the NXT North American Championship.

WWE’s string of WrestleMania weekend events will continue on Saturday night with the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 induction ceremony. This year’s class includes six members of D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, X-Pac), The Hart Foundation, Harlem Heat, Torrie Wilson, The Honky Tonk Man and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake.

Sunday’s WrestleMania 35 event, which currently has 16 matches booked, will take place at MetLife Stadium just outside of New York City in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The main event will see Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch with both women’s championships on the line in a “Winner Take All” stipulation.

