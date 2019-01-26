NXT TakeOver Phoenix: How to Watch, Match Previews, Final Card

WWE NXT presents TakeOver Phoenix on Saturday evening, one of the most anticipated NXT TakeOver events in company history.

Kicking off Royal Rumble weekend, NXT TakeOver Phoenix will emanate from the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, AZ. Following TakeOver War Games 2 back in November which only featured four matches, tonight’s TakeOver returns to the more familiar format of five contests.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When To Watch: NXT TakeOver Phoenix officially begins at 7:00 p.m. Eastern. Prior to the event itself, there will be a hour long kickoff show that begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern.

How To Watch: NXT TakeOver Phoenix will air live on the WWE Network (available for $9.99 a month, though you can get your first month free if you are a new subscriber). The WWE Network is available to watch on your computer via web browser or mobile device via app, and it is also available to watch on your television by way of virtually every streaming set top device (Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Chromecast, PS4, XBOX One, XBOX 360, PS3) as well as a built in app on many smart televisions.

The full card for NXT TakeOver Phoenix is as follows:

NXT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Aleister Black NXT Women’s Championship Match

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair NXT North American Championship Match

Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano

Ricochet (c) vs. Johnny Gargano NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) (c) vs. The War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe)

The Undisputed Era (Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly) (c) vs. The War Raiders (Hanson and Rowe) Kassius Ohno vs. Matt Riddle

This event is very intriguing for several reasons, perhaps none more so than the ongoing drama that is the possible reunion of DIY (Gargano and Ciampa). The two were about to shake hands on NXT television recently until Candice LeRae put a pause to it, which was soon followed by a brawl involving Ricochet and Black. Will Ciampa or Gargano get involved in each other’s matches tonight at TakeOver Phoenix?

Johnny Gargano has never held singles gold in WWE NXT and gets his opportunity in a match against Ricochet that could steal the show. Two of the best in-ring performers not only in NXT, but the entire WWE, performing alongside one another looks to be the talk of the wrestling world on Saturday night.

Former NXT Champion Aleister Black has never lost at a TakeOver event. He’ll take that perfect record into a championship opportunity against Ciampa in the main event of the evening. Black’s initial title run came to an abrupt halt last summer when he suffered an injury. Both Black and Ciampa would be solid choices for champion as we head into the build toward NXT TakeOver Brooklyn during WrestleMania weekend, so this match will tell us whether the Gargano/Ciampa story will continue to take center stage as NXT builds toward their biggest event of the year.

Bianca Belair has been a phenom since coming to NXT, undefeated in her time spent on the brand. She collides with the dominant champion, Shayna Baszler, in what should be another incredible match tonight. Does Belair suffer her first loss or does Baszler’s dominant run to come an end? One has to figure that Baszler is main roster bound soon, the question is will it happen before or after WrestleMania?

The Undisputed Era has dominated the tag team ranks in NXT for the past year, but on Saturday night they’re forced to defend their titles against a team that has been just as dominant, sans the championship gold. It could be a new era beginning for the NXT tag team ranks on Saturday night.

Let us know in the comments below which match you are looking forward to the most ths evening at NXT TakeOver Phoenix and why!