NXT TakeOver Portland Officially Announced for February

The next WWE NXT TakeOver event has been announced and it will happen in the northwestern United States.

WWE revealed that NXT TakeOver Portland will take place on Sunday, February 16th in Portland, Oregon. This will be the first time that a North American NXT TakeOver event happens on a Sunday, effectively receiving the same time slot that a WWE PPV event would have. NXT UK will hold a TakeOver event on Sunday, January 12th.

TakeOver Portland will be the next major event for NXT as their will not be an NXT TakeOver event during Royal Rumble weekend in January. Instead, WWE will hold a “Worlds Collide” event that weekend in Houston.

However, Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver War Games in Chicago, Illinois during Survivor Series weekend won’t be the last time that NXT shares a weekend with a main roster PPV event. There will be an NXT TakeOver event during WrestleMania weekend in early April down in New Orleans.

Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver War Games event was, as per usual, a fantastic event. The women absolutely tore the house down in the opening War Games match. That was followed by a very good triple threat match between Pete Dunne, Killian Dain, and Damien Priest (won by Dunne). The new look Finn Balor then won a match over Matt Riddle, another very good bout, which led us into the main event.

The main event, men’s War Games match was insane, capped off by a major move off the top of the cage to end that match which you will need to see to believe