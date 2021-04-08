NXT's Pete Dunne Defeats Kushida at TakeOver: Stand And Deliver

✖

After the pre-show between Toni Storm and Zoey Stark, it was time to kick off the main show, and starting things off were Kushida and Pete Dunne. Right from the bell, both stars showcased their technical prowess, as they battled with holds, counters, and more until Dunne finally got one over on Kushida and slammed him back first onto the side of the apron. Then Dunne stepped on his arm and hyperextended Kushida's arm and elbow over the ropes. Kushida felt that in a big way, but Dunne wasn't done, as he locked in another submission and stomped on Kushida's wrist, located not the same arm he pulled over the ropes.

Dunne kept up the attack with big chops, but Kushida returned the favor. They exchanged blows until a big kick from Kushia and then a huge dropkick that caused Dunne to roll to the outside. Kushida climbed to the top rope but Dunne evaded and kicked Kushida in the back of the leg, but Kushida hit Dunne with a springboard elbow. He followed that up with a big knee to the back of the head, and Dunne was feeling the pain too.

Dunne charged at Kushida and tried to lock in a submission, but Kusdhia reversed it and locked in a hold of his own. Dunne countered with a big slap but Kushida kicked him right. in the face, though his springboard elbow went awry, as Dunne caught him and tried to break his fingers. Kusdhia rebounded though and almost got the pin, though Dunne kicked out.

Kushida went for a submission of his own, stomping on Dunne's back and head and pulling his arms. Dunne countered and headbutted Kusdhida, and then he held his arms and stomped Kushida in the head.

Dunne continued to target Kushida's arms and legs, stomping on his hand but it wasn't enough for the pin. Kushida and Dunne would trade kicks, punches, and stomps until Kushida managed to counter and slam Dunne down. to the mat, and then the two locked up in the center of the ring. Kushida and Dunne traded kicks, and then Kushdia hit a big dropkick. Dunne had the advantage for a second but Kushida had him scouted and evaded a move to the corner. He then brought Dunne to the top rope and launched him to the mat and immediately locked in a submission, but Dunne managed to get to the ropes. That didn't deter Kushida though, as he locked in another submission but Dunne got his toe to the ropes.

Kushida then sailed from the top rope and hit Dunne's elbow, followed by another submission, but again he found the ropes. Kusdhia grabbed his arm and locked it in again but Dunne pushed his shoulders to the mat, almost pinning him. Kushida kicked out and then went for a punch but Dunne grabbed his fingers and attempted to break them, and then stomped both hands. Kushdia then punched Dunne but Dunne stomped his hands again. Dunne then locked in the Bitter End and rolled up Kushida for the pin.

You can check out the official description for NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver below.

The NXT Women's Title will take center stage on Night 1 of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, as Io Shirai defends against Raquel González in a commercial-free main event. WALTER will also putthe NXT United Kingdom Championship on the line against Tommaso Ciampa, MSK, Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado del Fantasma will clash for the vacant NXT Tag Team Titles and more. Catch all the action tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network and simulcast on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else!

Night 1

Toni Storm vs Zoey Stark (Pre-show)

NXT Women's Championship Match: Champion Io Shirai vs Raquel Gonzalez

NXT United Kingdom Championship Match: Champion Walter vs Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: MSK vs Grizzled Young Veterans vs Legado del Fantasma

Kushida vs. Pete Dunne

Gauntlet Match for North American Championship Opportunity: Leon Ruff vs Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Bronson Reed vs Cameron Grimes vs Dexter Lumis vs LA Knight

Night 2

NXT Championship Match: Champion Finn Balor vs Karrion Kross

Unsanctioned Match: Adam Cole vs Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Championship Match: Champion Johnny Gargano vs TBD

NXT Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs The Way

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Ladder Match: Champion Santos Escobar vs Champion Jordan Devlin

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver kicks off tonight on USA Network, while Night 2 will air on Thursday, April 8th exclusively on Peacock.

