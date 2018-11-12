Saturday’s NXT TakeOver War Games Will Have Less Matches Than Usual

This Saturday night is sure to be a treat for wrestling fans as WWE NXT presents War Games 2 in Los Angeles. When it comes to this card, though, the old saying of quality over quantity will surely ring true.

TakeOver War Games 2 is set to feature just four matches as compared to the typical five matches that are presented on a TakeOver event. This is due to the nature of the card this time and the allotment of time each match is expected to get.

The card for NXT TakeOver War Games 2 is as follows:

War Games Match

Undisputed Era vs. Ricochet, Pete Dunne and the War Raiders

NXT Championship Match

Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Velveteen Dream

NXT Women's Championship Match (Two Out of Three Falls)

Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Kairi Sane

Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano

The War Games match in particular is expected to get a vast amount of time. Last year’s NXT War Games match in Houston went over 36 minutes. Additionally, the women’s championship match being two out of three falls means it will also go long compared to your typical TakeOver contest.

Frankly, there aren’t any other matches that could have been added to the card that would have had the kind of emotional intensity that these four bouts do. The brand has done a great job building the Gargano vs. Black feud, and Velveteen Dream is one of the brightest up and coming stars in the entire WWE.

All four of these contests should make NXT TakeOver, as usual, a must-see event.