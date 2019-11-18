NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

NXT returns to the WWE Network with its latest TakeOver event, NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2019) on Nov. 23 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois. Though most of the roster’s wrestlers are pulling double duty that weekend as part of the NXT vs. Raw vs. SmackDown battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, this show will still be self-contained as a sizeable chunk of the roster battle in a pair of titular WarGames matches. The show will officially begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Netwofk and feature a one-hour kickoff show. As has been the case with previous TakeOver events, the card will only feature a handful of matches.
Check out the full card in the list below. We’ll continue to update it as more matches, participants and stipulations are announced.
- Men’s WarGames Match — The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish) vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and TBA — Ciampa made his surprise return from injury back on the Oct. 2 episode of NXT and quickly made it known that he wanted to reclaim Goldie after having to give “her” up earlier this year. However after multiple brawls with the Undisputed Era, Ciampa acknowledged that he’d need to take on the entire group at once first before turning his attention to Adam Cole (bay bay!). Lee and Riddle were initially announced as his partners, but Dijakovic too over Riddle’s place after “The Original Bro” got involved in a feud with Balor.
- Women’s WarGames Match — Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Teagan Nox and Mia Yim vs. Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair and Kay Lee Ray — Ever since NXT made the jump to USA, the race to see who would challenge Baszler for her NXT Women’s Champion has only gotten more crowded every week. Ripley, a former NXT UK Women’s Champion, stood out from the pack thanks to her dominant strength but following a brawl that involved most of the women’s divison broke out William Regal decided it was finally time for the first women’s WarGames match. Io Shirai defeated Mia Yim in a ladder match (with a major assist from Ray) to earn the advantage for her team.
- Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle — When Balor first turned heel all signs pointed to him having a match with Johnny Gargano at TakeOver. Unfortunately “Johnny Wrestling” had to be pulled from television due to a neck injury, leaving Balor in need of a new target. He decided to focus his attention on Riddle, attacking him during a six-man tag match on an episode of NXT in early November.