NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019 Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card

NXT returns to the WWE Network with its latest TakeOver event, NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2019) on Nov. 23 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois. Though most of the roster’s wrestlers are pulling double duty that weekend as part of the NXT vs. Raw vs. SmackDown battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, this show will still be self-contained as a sizeable chunk of the roster battle in a pair of titular WarGames matches. The show will officially begin at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE Netwofk and feature a one-hour kickoff show. As has been the case with previous TakeOver events, the card will only feature a handful of matches.

Check out the full card in the list below. We’ll continue to update it as more matches, participants and stipulations are announced.

Videos by ComicBook.com