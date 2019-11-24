Kevin Owens Returns to NXT at TakeOver WarGames, Joins Tommaso Ciampa’s Team

Triple H cut a passionate promo on Monday Night Raw this week pleading with Kevin Owens to return to his old home of NXT. It looks like “The Game’s” words got through to KO, as the former Universal Champion made a surprise appearance at NXT TakeOver: WarGames as the fourth member of Tommaso Ciampa’s WarGames team. Midway through the match it looked like the Undisputed Era had the numbers advantage 4-3 over Ciampa, Dominik Dijakovic and Keith Lee. But after the countdown clock for Ciampa’s fourth member started, the group turned its attention to the entrance ramp. After a few minutes of silence, Owens’ music hit and the former NXT Champion charged towards the ring.

Owens originally wrestled for NXT from late 2014 through mid-2015, holding the NXT Championship and taking it with him to the main roster in his initial feud with John Cena.

