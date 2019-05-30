NXT TakeOver: XXV Start Time, How to Watch

NXT will celebrate its 25th WWE Network TakeOver event on Saturday with NXT TakeOver: XXV at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. The kickoff show for the event will begin at 6:30 ET, while the card itself will begin at 7 p.m. ET live on the WWE Network.

The show currently features five booked matches, all but one of which is for a championship. NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will face Adam Cole in a rematch from NXT TakeOver: New York, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler will face Io Shirai and NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream will take On Tyler Breeze, who recently made the jump from the main roster back down to his old stomping grounds.

After the undefeated Vikings Raiders relinquished the NXT Tag Team Champions shortly after being called up to the main roster, a four-team ladder match was booked to crown new champions. The bout will include The Undisputed Era’s Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish, Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch, The Street Profits and The Forgotten Sons’ Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

The fourth and final member of the Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong, will also be in action when he takes on Matt Riddle.

The show was originally booked for June 8 in San Jose, California, though the location and date had to be changed due to scheduling issues, reportedly surrounding WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show, Super ShowDow, taking place on June 7 in Jeddah. When asked during the NXT TakeOver: XXV media conference call on Thursday morning, Triple H said that negotiations were ongoing with venues in San Jose for a different TakeOver event down the line.

Elsewhere in the same conference call, Hunter was asked about the jab he took at AEW during D-Generation X’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony back in early April.

“There’s kind of this moment where if you don’t sort of say there’s an elephant in the room, everybody sort of goes, ‘Well how come they didn’t mention the elephant in the room?’ It was nothing more than that,” Triple H said. “And to be honest, with DX if you don’t do that then we’re sort of not doing what we do. Trust me, a lot of that was also not necessarily laid out and planned.

“For me, I don’t really even think about it to be honest. For me, when it comes to this Takeover I want to put out the best product possible. I’m not thinking about anybody else’s creative or what they said or didn’t say,” he continued. “I’m focused on this Saturday at Takeover XXV and the brand — making everybody bigger stars coming out of it, putting on the best show we possibly can for fans and continuing to grow the brand.”