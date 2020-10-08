Toni Storm Addresses NXT Return

✖

While a lot of attention has been paid to Ember Moon's return, she wasn't the only surprise of NXT TakeOver 31 regarding the Women's Division. After the match between Io Shirai and Candice LeRae, a video played on the screen revealing that none other than Toni Storm was returning to NXT to challenge for the NXT Women's title, instantly changing up the Women's Division in a big way. Storm addressed her return and why she's been away for a while on tonight's episode of NXT, and this is what she had to say.

The video package took us behind Storm's absence from television, and as she stated in the video, this is really the first time she's taken a substantial break from wrestling in 10 years.

Storm said "So what am I doing now? I'm preparing. This is the longest time I've been off in 10 years. All those accomplishments and look at me now. When was the last time you've even heard of me? That was calculated. That was on purpose."

"You're about to witness a Toni Storm you've NEVER seen before. #ToniTime Alarm clock #WWENXT"

She then said "I needed a change of scenery. This Toni Storm? This is unlike any you've seen before."

The last time we saw Storm on WWE television she was battling it out with Kay Lee Ray for the NXT UK Women's Championship in a brutal I Quit match, one which Storm lost. It seems she needed some time away after that match, and now she's back and has Shirai's NXT Women's Championship in her sights.

You can find the official description for tonight's NXT below.

Following her incredible return to the black-and-gold brand at NXT TakeOver 31, former NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon is set to address her comeback this week on USA. Plus, Kushida looks to continue his hot streak when he faces Tommaso Ciampa in the first bout of the evening. Don’t miss NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

