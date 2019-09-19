NXT: The Imperium and Walter Invade on USA Premiere Night

NXT made its big debut on USA Network tonight, but it also saved a few surprises for the WWE Network half of the show, and one of the first big ones was welcoming a group from NXT UK. That would be The Imperium, comprised of Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel, and Fabian Aichner, who hit the ring to interrupt a match. They made their presence felt, but the crowd was changing a certain name, and the group did not disappoint.

They all faced the ramp and welcomed current NXT UK Champion Walter to the ring, and it seems they will be making NXT their home for a bit in the coming weeks. It wasn’t long before Walter was challenged to a match though, as Yujiro Kushida wasn’t having it.

That said, that match won’t be easy, as you can see below.

You can check out the complete announced card for NXT‘s big USA debut below.

NXT North American Championship Match: Velveteen Dream vs. The Undisputed ERA’s Roderick Strong

No Disqualifications Street Fight Match: Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain

Fatal 4-Way No. 1 Contender Match: Mia Yim vs. Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

NXT airs on USA Network every Wednesday 7 pm CST.

