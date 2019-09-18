Photos: First Look at New NXT Set for USA Premiere at Full Sail Live

NXT will make its live debut on the USA Network on Wednesday night, and as fans filed into Full Sail Live at Full Sail University photos from the set began to make their way online. As Pro Wrestling Torch report Tom Stoup pointed out, a number of changes were made to the set’s design, including a flat entrance ramp, an updated NXT logo with a pronounced black background and a new area for the commentary team.

Tonight’s episode will only air the first hour of NXT on the USA Network, with the second hour taking place on the WWE Network due to the USA series Suits airing its final two episodes. The brand will make the full jump to USA on Oct. 2.

Set has been updated. Flat stage. Updated graphics as seen in the USA advertising. Production area looks as clean as Matt Bloom’s shiny dome. Plus this new commentary set in a different part of the studio than before. @PWTorch pic.twitter.com/IsbMnduhI3 — Tom Stoup (@TomStoup) September 18, 2019

Three matches have been announced for this week’s show — NXT North American Champion Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong, Io Shirai vs. Candice LaRae vs. Bianca Belair vs. Mia Yim for a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship and Matt Riddle vs. Killian Dain in a Street Fight.

Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa confirmed on Tuesday that he’d be at the show, but stated he wouldn’t be getting physical.

“There’s a lot of rumors and speculation about what my role is gonna to be. Breaking news on the Izzy show, right? I’ve been told I will be coming back to a wrestling ring,” Ciampa said in an interview with Izzy. “I’ve been told I will eventually be able to wrestle again. And the sad part is, no, I’m not cleared yet, guys. It just, it is what it is.”

“So, I will be there September 18th, I will be there the 25th, I’ll be there every time going forward,” he continued. I just won’t be out in front of the crowd until this [his neck] allows me to. I promised Mama at home, that this time we’re gonna take our time. So, I’m excited for it, I’d be a little more excited if I could take part in it. But we’ll get there soon.”

NXT’s next pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: WarGames, will take place at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Nov. 23 the night before Survivor Series.