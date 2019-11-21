NXT vs. AEW Dynamite: Who Won the Week? (Nov. 20)

Welcome to the latest edition of Who Won The Week?, the series where ComicBook.com’s team of wrestling writers come together and vote on which Wednesday night wrestling show put on a better episode — NXT or AEW Dynamite? We then tally up the score and declare the winner for the week, then check out the fan poll results. Be sure to check back every week, as we’ll be keeping score on who wins and who has the advantage in the “Wednesday Night Wars.”

these votes have nothing to do with television ratings. Just because one show had more viewers doesn't necessarily make it the better episode.

Check out the results for Nov. 20 below!

Connor Casey: NXT

Dynamite had it’s moments but nothing, and I do mean nothing, came as close as that utterly brilliant tag team match between the Undisputed Era and the Revival. I could spend the next thousand words praising that match, but I’ll just say you owe it to yourself to go out and watch this match from start to finish.

The rest of NXT was all right. The invading brands and breakout brawls were handled better here than on Raw or SmackDown the past few weeks, but there were a few moments that either didn’t quite make sense (why the heck are the Street Profits out here, they were on the NXT brand less than two months ago) or felt like they should’ve been bigger (Shinsuke Nakamura was a demigod during his days in Full Sail, now he’s just another guy in a blue shirt). Luckily that ladder match and subsequent brawl were alotta fun, and gave us a great moment where grumpy dad Tommaso Ciampa told Rollins to get out of his house.

Over on Dynamite, Moxley vs. Allin was good, Jericho was really entertaining in getting himself riled up into giving away a title match and Nick Jackson managed to hold his own going solo against Fenix. But nothing on the show felt as must-see as NXT, though they’ve definitely loaded up the card for next week’s episode at the Sears Centre.

Ryan Droste: NXT

Two awesome shows all around this week, but I have to go with NXT. It felt like the brand essentially presented a mini-TakeOver calibre show, just like they did during week one of the Wednesday Night Wars back on October 2nd.

I base the opinion pretty much explicitly on the fact that The Revival vs. Undisputed Era was so good, easily the best match of the week. I also loved seeing Becky Lynch make her return to NXT and face-off against Rhea Rhipley. Adam Cole vs. Dominik Dijakovic in the main event slot didn’t disappoint. The size difference between the two athletes was balanced out by the added dimension of having the ladder involved, making for an intriguing contest.

Oh, and let’s not forget that match between Matt Riddle and Ricochet. Talk about a loaded show and two hours that just flew by.

Over on AEW, I loved Jericho’s segment with Scorpio Sky, the main event with Moxley vs. Allin, and of course the wonderful opener pitting Nick Jackson against Rey Fenix. I was also pleasantly surprised with the match between Britt Baker and Hikaru Shida, with the women delivering in a stylistically different, hard-hitting match. Private Party against Santana and Ortiz was good as well, but not close to that Revival/Undisputed Era master piece if we’re comparing to the other big tag match of the night.

Again, both of these shows were must-see once again this week. Wednesday is clearly THE NIGHT for pro wrestling these days and you’re probably not going to be disappointed if you turn on the TV, no matter which channel you are tuned into.

Matt Aguilar: NXT

We knew NXT was going to pull at all the stops ahead of TakeOver and Survivor Series, and it was just too much for AEW Dynamite to handle. The show kicked off with a big dose of star power as Becky Lynch entered the ring and went toe to toe with Rhea Ripley, and yes, we would watch another match between the two in a heartbeat. AEW also launched with a great match between Nick Jackson and Fenix, but we’ve seen those two clash many times before as part of a tag team, and Lynch vs Ripley was completely fresh, so it gets the nod.

NXT kept up the momentum with an out of nowhere match between Ricochet and Matt Riddle, and it was a thrill ride. These two looked phenomenal in the ring together, and again, completely fresh. It ended with invasions from Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Finn Balor making their way to the ring at some point, teasing the match to come on Saturday.

AEW’s Battle Royale was fun, as was the aftermath of the Dakota Kai Kay Lee Ray match, which had invasions from both SmackDown and Raw’s women division, though some of the matches during the middle of both shows lulled. Chris Jericho and Scorpio Sky saved the day though with a promo segment that was absolutely money, and if you didn’t see it go check it out.

Both had big draws closing their shows, but it was Adam Cole vs Dominik Dijakovic that was victorious in my book over Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin. The match itself was far more entertaining (ladders obviously helped), and the after match fallout was complete chaos in the best way, with Seth Rollins coming over and sealing the deal. There was a true sense of anything can happen on last night’s NXT, and for Dynamite it was a bit too much of the same.

The Winner: NXT

Record: NXT 5, AEW 3

