Watch: NXT’s Finn Balor’s Crazy Dropkick Sends Superstars Flying

NXT got quite a show to end the night, as the main event was a tag match between Undisputed ERA and Keith Lee, Tommaso Ciampa, and Dominik Dijakovic, and it definitely delivered. Every superstar got a moment to shine throughout the match, but it was the end of it that delivered the most. At one point Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly were perching Dijakovic on the top rope near the turnbuckle, and that’s when Finn Balor launched across the ring and drop kicked Cole in the back, sending him into O’Reilly and like a domino hitting Dijakovic, sending him off the ropes and to the floor.

It was an awesome sequence, and you can watch the insanity play out in the GIF below. That was somehow followed by even more insanity when Keith Lee emerged and then choked Balor, later power bombing him in the center of the ring.

After the dust settled, it was confirmed that there would be a match next Wednesday between Balor, Lee, and Ciampa for the right to challenge Cole for the NXT Championship, and we can’t wait to see how things play out.

You can find the official description for this week’s NXT below.

“Rhea Ripley will have payback on her mind when she goes one-on-one with Dakota Kai tomorrow night on NXT. Kai betrayed her best friend Tegan Nox and left Ripley’s team high and dry during the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match at NXT TakeOver. Though The Nightmare’s team won, Ripley has not forgotten Kai’s duplicity. Will she get retribution, or will Kai continue to unleash her rage? Find out on WWE NXT, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

You can find the full card for tonight’s show below.

Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai

Kushida vs. TBA

Killian Dain vs. TBA

Have you enjoyed tonight’s NXT? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things NXT!