WWE NXT Will Not Air On WWE Network At The Same Time As Its USA Network Broadcast

NXT will officially move from the WWE Network to the USA Network starting on Sept. 18. However fans who are hoping to keep up with the show via WWE’s streaming service won’t have to wait long.

WWE officials confirmed on Tuesday morning that the weekly NXT episodes will be available on demand on the WWE Network every Thursday night at 8 p.m. Eastern, a full 24 hours after it airs on USA. They also stated that NXT TakeOver events will continue to air live exclusively on the WWE Network.

The new version of the show will continue to emanate from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida, but each episode will be two hours and will broadcast live instead of being pre-taped.

“Following NXT’s growth in popularity, the new two-hour weekly show will expand its reach on USA Network, the leader in cable entertainment, while staying in its Wednesday night timeslot that it has held since 2015,” the press release read.

“The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand,” Vince McMahon said in the release . “Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown.”