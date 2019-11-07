NXT’s Rhea Ripley Picks Mia Yim as Final Member of WarGames Team

NXT’s upcoming WarGames TakeOver will feature the first Women’s WarGames match in NXT history, and there are two slots left to be filled in the anticpated matchup. Shayna Baszler’s team consists of Bianca Belair and Io Shirai, while Rhea Ripley’s team features Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox. With one spot on each team, a few competitors dueled tonight in hopes of making one of the teams, including Taynara, Santana Garrett, and Dakota Kai, who took on Baszler. After that match, Ripley made her final member of the team known, and it is Mia Yim.

That means Baszler’s team will be Belair, Shirai, and one more mystery member, while Ripley’s team will consist of LeRae, Nox, and Yim. That’s going to be quite a matchup, and we cannot wait to see what these eight competitors can do in the ring when TakeOver hits WWE Network.

Yim earned the spot after coming out to save Kai with a Kendo Stick, taking out Baszler’s allies in brutal fashion and standing tall in the ring. Now we just have to see who makes Baszler’s squad.

Here’s the full rundown of tonight’s card below.

Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler

Pete Dunne defeats Damian Priest

“NXT has certainly made its presence felt over the past week with wild takeovers of Raw and SmackDown. With Triple H rousing the troops, the black-and-gold army has stood tall. But as Survivor Series and the battle for brand supremacy draws near, will NXT face any retaliation for its actions? Find out live tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

