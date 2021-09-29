NXT’s Raquel Gonzalez Retains NXT Women’s Title and Gets New Challenger

Tonight’s main event was for the NXT Women’s Championship, featuring the long-awaited match between Champion Raquel Gonzalez and Franky Monet. Who had Jessi Kamea and Robert Stone by her side. The bell hit and they instantly locked up, and after some evasions, they locked up again, but Monet was able to escape several holds by Gonzalez. Monet then locked in a headlock on Gonzalez, but Gonzalez lifted her and slammed her face-first into the mat. Monet then laughed at Gonzalez and then Gonzalez punched her in the face.

They exchanged another flurry and then Monet hit her with a flurry of punches. Gonzalez tossed her around and then duplexed her to the mat, but Stone and Kamea pulled Monet out of the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gonzalez gave chase and rolled Monet back in the ring. Gonzalez then hit a big chop and slammed her down to the mat again, causing Monet to get out of the ring and regroup a bit as she yelled at herself. Gonzalez then punched her in the back and went to slam her on the steps, but Monet pulled her legs out from under her and sent her back first onto the hard floor.

Monet then pushed Gonzalez back first into the side of the ring, and a pin was kicked out of at 2 by Gonzalez. Monet threw Gonzalez into the corner and hit with big forearms, and then she charged right at her and hit double knees on the back of Gonzalez’s head. A slam followed and then a pin, but Gonzalez kicked out at 2.

Monet then went to lock Gonzalez’s legs and arms as she pulled them all back and slammed her face to the mat, but Gonzalez kicked out of the ensuing pin. Monet then locked in another hold around Gonzalez’s torso and followed it up with punches to the face, the back, and the back of the neck of Gonzalez.

A pin was kicked out of at 2, and Monet kept taunting. A few slaps followed and then Gonzalez caught her leg and then hit several punches and then a huge clothesline, followed by a back elbow and kick. She then hit a big splash on Monet in the corner but Money kicked out.

Gonzalez went to pick up Money for the Chingona Bomb but her lower back gave out, and Money capitalised. She hit a double stomp and went for the pin, but Gonzalez kicked out at 2 again. A few kicks to the head followed, and she charged but Gonzalez caught her and hit the Chingona Bomb. She followed with a pin and the win, and Gonzalez is still your NXT Women’s Champion.

After Monet and her crew left the ring, Toxic Attraction came to the ring and attacked them, and then surrounded Gonzalez in the ring. They bided their time but Gonzalez was read, hitting Dolin with the title, but Rose and Jayne kept attacking. Gonzalez threw Jayne but Rose pounced, and then all three attacked Gonzalez. She still managed to fight them off for a while, but they did win eventually, and they held her in place while Rose delivered a huge kick to the face.

Rose then went to pick up her title, and they posed over Gonzalez as NXT came to a close.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!