Oney Lorcan Says Vince McMahon Once Banned Him from WWE

WWE NXT and 205 Live star Oney Lorcan recently revealed an interesting story on his Twitter account.

According to his account, back in 2011 Vince McMahon personally banned him from WWE. It apparently stemmed from a backstage incident. You can read the brief description below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“BACK IN 2011 I WAS OUT OF CONTROL AND VINCE MCMAHON BANNED ME FOR LIFE AND HAD ME ESCORTED OUT OF THE ARENA BY POLICE BUT THEN FANDANGO CALLED ME ON CHRISTMAS EVE IN 2015 AND SAYS TO ME HE SAYS THE BAN HAD BEEN LIFTED BABY ASK FANDANGO ABOUT IT”

BACK IN 2011 I WAS OUT OF CONTROL AND VINCE MCMAHON BANNED ME FOR LIFE AND HAD ME ESCORTED OUT OF THE ARENA BY POLICE BUT THEN FANDANGO CALLED ME ON CHRISTMAS EVE IN 2015 AND SAYS TO ME HE SAYS THE BAN HAD BEEN LIFTED BABY ASK FANDANGO ABOUT IT — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) July 19, 2019

Lorcan is currently a member of the WWE 205 Live roster. He was brought up to the brand in March for a tournament to crown a new WWE Cruiserweight Championship number one contender, and it was later revealed that his prescence on the brand would be permanent. However, he still competes for WWE NXT in addition to his main roster duties.

Before coming to WWE in 2015, Lorcan became renowned on the independent circuit while working with Combat Zone Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, EVOLVE, and others.