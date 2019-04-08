WrestleMania 35: Scott Hall, Kevin Nash Make Surprise Appearance Backstage

WrestleMania had an unexpected blast from the past on Sunday night as the Outsiders, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, appeared unannounced in a backstage skit

WrestleMania host Alexa Bliss approached Colin Jost and Michael Che backstage to console the SNL stars about the beating they received from Braun Strowman in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the kickoff show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bliss assured them that Strowman really is a pretty nice guy, but they didn’t want to hear any of it. At that point, two doctors approached to examine their condition. Those doctors were none other than Scott Hall and Kevin Nash aka former WWE stars Razor Ramon and Diesel. Nash strapped on a rubber glove and looked like he was about to give a prostate exam to one of the NBC stars.