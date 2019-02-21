Paige Comments on Potential Future WWE Hall of Fame Induction

At 26 years old, WWE Superstar Paige’s in-ring wrestling career is over. But, as she stated in a recent interview with The Mirror, she still wants to find a way into the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line.

“It’s a pretty cool life that I’ve had so far, I’m very thankful for what I’ve done,” Paige said while promoting the biopic Fighting With My Family, which centers around her journey to NXT. “But I mean, I just want to be in the Hall of Fame one day.”

“Put me in the Hall of Fame. That’s something in your wrestling career you definitely need to tick off, it’s the biggest reward that you can get,” she continued.

Paige became the first-ever NXT Women’s Champion back in 2013 and was a two-time Divas Champion during her time on the main roster. And even though a neck injury in late December 2017 forced her to hand up her boots, she was still on WWE television for the majority of 2018 as the SmackDown Live general manager.

After being removed from the position by Shane McMahon, Paige said in an interview in January that she was considering moving into a managing position.

“At this point, I don’t know. Should I put it out in the universe again? I wanna be a manager for somebody,” she said. “I don’t know who but I would love to do that. If that’s not the case then, I don’t know, I just want to be part of the company. I love this company. I just like to talk a lot. I don’t know if I’m any good at it, but I’ll give it a try.”

This year’s WWE Hall of Fame class will feature six members from D-Generation X, including former Intercontinental and Women’s Champion Chyna. Paige said in her interview she was a huge fan of Chyna growing up.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” Paige said. “I was always like the biggest fan of Chyna. …Yeah I was always a big fan of her work, she was one of the original anti-Diva looking girls.

“She was definitely different and I loved that about her,” she continued. “I just thought it’s about time really isn’t it, like she just deserves it.”

Fighting With My Family, directed by Stephen Merchant and produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, hits theaters nationwide on Friday. The film stars Johnson, Florence Pugh, Nick Frost, Lena Headey, Jack Lowden and Vince Vaughn.