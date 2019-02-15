Paige Says She Hit ‘Rock Bottom’ After Sex Tape Leak

WWE Superstar Paige spoke with The New York Post this week as part of her promotion for her upcoming biopic film, Fighting With My Family.

Her story with the Post stretched from the earliest days of her in-ring career at 13-years-old all the way up to present day, and one of the most interesting tangents was when she describes her mindset in 2017.

At the time, the former WWE Divas Champion was on hiatus from the WWE after being suspended by the company twice for violating its wellness policy and recovering from neck surgery. On top of all of that, in March 2017 hackers leaked a series of illicit sex tapes of Paige online. Paige said she went on a downward spiral into depression after the leaks, describing it as “rock bottom.”

“To be publicly humiliated like that was terrible, and I don’t wish that for anyone,” Paige said.

“I didn’t go to work; I didn’t do anything. I felt so rock bottom,” she added.

But, as she hinted it in her episode of the WWE Chronicle documentary series, Paige began to turn things around after a chance encounter with a young fan. She explained that one random day while at a grocery store in Texas, she was approached by female fan who was only about seven-years-old.

“Of course, she didn’t have the Internet and thought I was the most beautiful and most successful woman in the world,” she said. “It opened my eyes to so many things. I was like, ‘I’m gonna let videos get in the way of things?’ “

“I thought, what am I doing? I need to be successful for her. My whole journey was supposed to be about inspiring people,” she continued.

She was finally cleared to return to in-ring competition in September 2017, and in late November she made a surprise appearance on Raw as the leader of a new female faction, Absolution. She made her in-ring return on the December 4 episode of Raw, but less than a month later she suffered a career-ending injury after a kick to the back of the head hurt her neck.

Paige announced her retirement the night after WrestleMania 34, but continued to be a weekly on-screen character each week as the SmackDown Live general manager.

The McMahon Family stripped Paige of her position in December, but she has still remained with the company.

Fighting With My Family hits theaters on Feb. 22.