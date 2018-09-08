Photos: SmackDown GM Paige Gets a New Look

SmackDown’s General Manager will have a different look the next time you see her on television.

Paige took to social media to show the world a brand new look, which consists of a new, shorter hairstyle. You can see the photos (before and after) below.

First, the new look.

Here was Paige’s look prior to the new hair cut.

It goes without saying that Paige looks spectacular either way, but the new look is certainly a fresh look and something different.

It’s been quite the last couple of years for Paige. She has gone from seemingly on the outs with WWE, to a rocky relationship with Alberto Del Rio, to a return to WWE and the ring, to being forced to retire from injury, and finally reinvigorating her character with the SmackDown GM role following Daniel Bryan relinquishing the role.

Paige noted how much happier she is now versus last year recently on social media.

It’s been inspiring to watch Paige turn her life around, as during her time with Del Rio and immediately after it became apparent she wasn’t in a good place. That has definitely changed over the course of 2018 and it’s been fantastic to observe.