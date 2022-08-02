Pat McAfee Explains Why He Should've Trained Differently for WWE SummerSlam Match

Pat McAfee brought his WWE singles record to an even .500 this past weekend. Following losses at the hands of Adam Cole (NXT Takeover: XXX) and Mr. McMahon (WWE WrestleMania 38), McAfee added a W to his win column, pairing his WrestleMania victory over Austin Theory with a SummerSlam 1-2-3 against Happy Corbin. While it was only built on television for a little over one month, McAfee's saga with Corbin dated back years, as the two were briefly roommates during their rookie seasons with the Indianapolis Colts in 2009. The two brought that gridiron intensity to the squared circle, which ultimately ended with McAfee getting the pinfall victory after landing a Panama Sunrise-esque sunset flip powerbomb.

Minutes before the finish, McAfee would take to the skies for a top rope dive to the outside. As McAfee scaled the ropes, he briefly wobbled, but regained his balance in time for the dive. Speaking on his YouTube show, McAfee noted that that near-botch was indication to him that he should have trained differently for this match.

"There were some moments in that match that were really like, I should have prepared differently. For instance, just walking into the stadium. I took a nice deep breath of that humid air and it was thick," McAfee said. "It was sauna thick down there because it was supposed to rain. Projections of the weather for like two weeks to a week out, even the morning of, was rain is coming. Whenever it's hot and rain is coming, that means it's humid as f--k and I didn't even think about that as I was training in my basement in air conditioning."

The SmackDown color commentator continued by stressing the big impact that the Nashville humidity had on his performance.

"That immediately hit me the day of," McAfee continued. "I'm walking in and this is not in an arena or an enclosed area. This is going to be hot as f--k out here. As I'm walking around, I start sweating and I haven't even done anything and I am drenched, so I started to hydrate earlier. I started to hammer some water and Gatorades. I definitely thought that I should have trained a little differently for this one. I should have gone outside a little bit. It was a little bit of a bush league on my part not to think about it being outside."

McAfee noted that his move-set's reliance on the slick ropes mixed with his choice of footwear made for a bad combination.

"A lot of my offense off the ropes and with the ropes, the ropes were obviously wet. They were a little slick. The shoes I was wearing, I had not worn them on ropes," McAfee added. So there's a lot of things that as they were happening I was thinking to myself, 'F--king idiot. Bush league. You are so dumb.'"

McAfee returns to the announce table this Friday on WWE SmackDown.