Paul Heyman Promises Massive Reveal on This Week’s WWE SmackDown

There was a lot to process after this year’s WWE Royal Rumble, but one of the biggest developments occurred in the ongoing storyline between Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman. During Lesnar’s match against Bobby Lashley Lesnar was betrayed by Heyman in league with Reigns, and ever since fans have been wondering about what happened and if this was the plan the whole time. The WWE account asked the same question, and Heyman teased some big revelations will be coming on this week’s SmackDown.

Heyman wrote “Is it really in anyone’s best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night’s @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV? @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @BrockLesnar”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Is it really in anyone’s best interest to post conspiracy theories like this, instead of merely enjoying the anticipation until I reveal all on tomorrow night’s @WWE #Smackdown LIVE on @FOXTV?@WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos @BrockLesnar — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 3, 2022

For those who don’t remember what happened, Lesnar and Lashley were in the middle of a physical match-up when Reigns came out and speared Lesnar. Then he went over to Heyman and held his hand out, resulting in Heyman handing him the WWE Championship.

Then Reigns used it as a weapon, slamming it into Lesnar’s head after he got up and knocking him out, and then he left the ring. That paved the way for MVP to get Lashley back up on his feet and go pin Lesnar, winning the title in the process.

An angered Lesnar then entered the Men’s Royal Rumble match later in the night, and after taking down Drew McIntyre he would emerge victorious. Now he wants to challenge Lashley for the title and win it so he can make his match with Reigns at WrestleMania a title vs title match.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens with the title vs title angle to all this, but we do know that Reigns will face Lesnar at WrestleMania, and more of the story will become clear on this week’s SmackDown.

What did you think of Reigns and Heyman getting back together? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!