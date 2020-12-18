Update On Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix's AEW Contracts

✖

Despite an injury recently slowing him down, don't expect to see Penta El Zero M or his brother, Rey Fenix, leaving All Elite Wrestling anytime soon. According to a report from Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, the Lucha Bros. signed new contracts that have extended their time with AEW into next year. Previously, both of their AEW contracts were set to expire on August 31st of this year, but they re-signed with the company on that same day.

The report notes that neither man continued working with AEW without a contract. The two were reportedly never in danger of leaving the promotion. AAA, where they have continued to work, owns the rights to the name "Pentagon Jr," which Penta was formerly going by with AEW as well due to an agreement between the promotions.

However, Pentagon Jr. began going by Penta El Zero M in AEW around the time of the new AEW contractual agreement. The report from WrestleZone notes that AEW and Penta decided to use this name to minimize any long-term legal risk over the Pentagon Jr. name, despite AEW and AAA still having a good relationship between them. Penta's new AEW contract was negotiated without AAA, unlike his previous deal.

Penta has been dealing with a calf injury which has kept him sidelined in recent weeks. Even so, he has continued to make appearance on Wednesday nights during AEW Dynamite, as well as AAA's TripleMania XXVIII show last weekend. There's no word yet on when he will be able to return at 100% capacity.

