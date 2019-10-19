Finn Balor Returns To The Ring, Reveals New Tattoo

Finn Balor made his in-ring return to action on Thursday night at a WWE NXT house show in Portland, Oregon.

Wrestling for his old brand wasn’t the only change for Balor, though, as he also revealed recently a second new tattoo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Balor made his return to WWE NXT on the October 2nd edition of the show on the USA Network, it was immediately evident that he had a new tattoo on the back of his hand. On Wednesday, Balor took to Twitter to reveal yet another new tattoo, this one a dinosaur on the back of his forearm near his elbow.

Check out the photo below.

As mentioned, Balor returned to the ring on Thursday night at a non-televised house show for NXT in Portland, Oregon as part of the brand’s northwest tour. He’s advertised to continue wrestling throughout the weekend in Seattle, Vancouver, and Kelowna.

Balor wrestled Kassius Ohno at the show in a very short contest. Ohno had just finished wrestling Isaiah Scott and issued an open challenge. Balor appeared and won a brief match.

#NXTPortland you did not disappoint. Fantastic night of wrestling, can’t wait for the next show! pic.twitter.com/k7O2AXkfWj — Zen (@ProducerZen) October 18, 2019

I’m seriously going to cry. I wanted to see 2 in particular and look what the match is #nxtportland pic.twitter.com/UTxBJFmDFp — Dana #I’mTeamAEW ❌ (@KryceksAngel) October 18, 2019

Many fans in attendance at the Portland event were venting their frustrations online after finding out that Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, The Velveteen Dream, and Io Shirai would all not be appearing at the event. However, getting Balor’s in ring return had to at least be seen as a bit of a consolation prize.