Viral Photo Shows AEW’s Jungle Boy at WWE SummerSlam 2009

One of the most exciting young stars in the new All Elite Wrestling promotion is Jungle Boy.

The son of legendary actor Luke Perry, Jungle Boy (Jack Perry) has been wrestling for about four years and while on the independent circuit prior to his arrival in AEW, became one of the most popular young wrestling stars on the west coast.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Currently paired with Luchasaurus in the popular tag team A Boy and His Dinosaur, Jungle Boy should prove to be one of the new promotion’s focal points for a long time. He has the charisma to be a superstar in the world of pro wrestling.

Like most wrestlers, Jungle Boy grew up a wrestling fan and his famous father had the resources to take him to some big events, including WWE SummerSlam 2009 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. A fan on Reddit went back and watched the show and noticed that Luke Perry was shown by WWE cameras in the crowd. Seated beside him, of course, was his 12 year old son, Jack. Fast forward 10 years later, and that son (Jungle Boy) finds himself in the middle of a new wrestling war with the upstart AEW.

Check out the photo below, courtesy of Reddit.

As of press time, the photo has more than 4,000 up-votes on the Squared Circle subreddit.

Jungle Boy will undoubtedly be part of AEW’s first broadcast on TNT on October 2nd. The promotion will run the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. for the historic show, which sold out in just a couple of hours on Friday. Upwards of 14,000 fans are expected to attend that event, making it the biggest show AEW has promoted to date.

Despite attending SummerSlam a decade ago, Jungle Boy told Chris Van Vliet back in June that he hasn’t watched WWE in a long time.

“I haven’t watched WWE in a long time because I just got tired of when there’s a 30 minute promo at the beginning of every show,” he explained. “It’s not what I want to see. It’s funny because the only people I had any interest in watching were Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Cody. So I got a New Japan subscription and I was really in when ALL IN happened. I was super excited about that because I’m like this is what I want to see. I haven’t been excited about this since I was little.”

