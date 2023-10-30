Positive Update on Shane McMahon's Recovery: Returning to WWE Ring Soon?

Shane McMahon shocked the wrestling world twice in a matter of minutes this past April at WWE WrestleMania 39. Shane had been absent from WWE programming since Royal Rumble 2022 following his controversial involvement in the titular battle royal. That match saw Shane put on an oddly dominating performance, which was then reported to be a result of Shane specifically booking himself to look strong. Word following Royal Rumble 2022 was that Vince McMahon essentially fired his son, reportedly telling him that he "would never get another pop in this company as long as [Vince is] around."

WWE WrestleMania 39 saw Shane make his first WWE appearance since that infamous Royal Rumble fiasco, as he was scheduled to wrestle The Miz in an impromptu match. Seconds into it, Shane tore his quad, leading to co-guest host Snoop Dogg improvising on the spot and finishing the match for him.

Positive News Regarding Shane McMahon's Recovery

Shane-O-Mac is on the way back.

Speaking on the Developmentally Speaking podcast, Shane's son, Declan McMahon, noted that his father is "healing quicker" than doctors thought.

"His rehab is going very, very well. He's gotten back to jogging, squatting. He's starting to work out again. His rehab is going really well. He's making phenomenal progress. The doctor says all the time that he's healing quicker than they thought," Declan said. "He completely tore his quad. That's a very long and hard recovery, but he's been crushing rehab. He's been doing his thing and he'll hopefully get back soon."

There is no word on whether Shane plans to wrestle again once he recovers, but based on Declan's words, it sounds like he is itching to hear "Here Comes The Money" at least a couple of more times.

"Obviously, when you're his son, you want to see your dad be able to do what he loves. My dad loves wrestling second to none," Declan continued. "He truly, truly cares for the business, but not only for the business, he truly wants to put on a show for the fans because the fans show him so much love. It's so rewarding for a lot of these guys just to give to those fans who came to see them. Hopefully he comes back better than ever and I think he will. His rehab is going great."